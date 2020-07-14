Name release: Fatal crash, Matea Road, Rangitaiki - NZ Police

Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 15:45

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a serious crash on Matea Road, Rangitaiki on 10 July 2020.

He was Cameron James Bickers, 23, of Rangitaiki.

Taupō Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

