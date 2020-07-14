Name release: Fatal crash, Matea Road, Rangitaiki - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now release the name of the person who died following a serious crash on Matea Road, Rangitaiki on 10 July 2020.
He was Cameron James Bickers, 23, of Rangitaiki.
Taupō Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice