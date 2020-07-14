Rabbit control operations to target both Wanaka and the Wakatipu - council

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 16:14

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is planning to undertake rabbit control this winter in the Albert Town Recreation Reserve known as the Albert Town Campground, and the Widgeon Place Recreation Reserve known as Widgeon Place in Lake Hayes Estate.

QLDC will be using toxic Pindone carrot baits which will be placed on the ground within the reserves. This operation is being planned in conjunction with adjoining landowners and will comply with the Otago Regional Council's Pest Management Plan.

Things to note about this operation:

- This operation will start any time from 27 July 2020. The timing of this operation is weather dependant.

- The operation is expected to require up to three toxic applications, each estimated to be one week apart.

- QLDC strongly advises all to exercise caution if entering any of these areas during the application of bait.

- People should avoid touching the baits or removing carcasses from a targeted area.

- If near an area in which the rabbit control operation is underway, dog owners should keep their

dogs under close control or on a leash.

- Tracks and reserves near the rabbit control operations will be clearly signposted and pamphlets

will be made available to campground staff in Albert Town

Local schools, vets, medical centres and childcare centres have been notified of the operation.

More information on the rabbit control operation and detailed maps can be found at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/environment-and-sustainability/pest-control

If you have any questions or concerns about this operation, please contact QLDC by emailing services@qldc.govt.nz or by calling the QLDC Parks Service Delivery Manager (03) 441 0499.