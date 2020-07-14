Update: Missing fisherman in Glenorchy - NZ Police

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 16:40

The search and rescue operation to look for an overdue fisherman at Lake Wakatipu has continued today.

The Police National Dive Squad has been searching the lake area throughout the day.

Plans are in place for a a team of dive specialists from the HMNZS Matataua to assist with the search tomorrow.

Police can confirm the missing man is Martin Peter Suttie, 37, of Dunedin.

Mr Suttie, who had been fishing near the shore, was reported missing around 3.20pm on Sunday 12 July.