Cabinets to get colour after Chorus and Council collaboration - Council

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 11:19

Local artists have the chance to put their stamp on Porirua’s neighbourhoods, as Chorus further extends its cabinet art programme.

Beginning in 2010, the Chorus programme has proved successful around the country, decreasing the frequency of tagging in areas when the cabinets have art works on them.

A number in Porirua have had a colourful makeover and six more have been earmarked in the city - cabinets on Gloucester St, Hampshire St, Martin St, outside TakapÅ«wÄhia Marae, Joseph Banks Dr, and Titahi Bay Rd.

Council Village Projects Co-ordinator Bill Inge is liaising with Chorus and says it is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talents to not just the Porirua community but also a much wider audience.

All designs will be considered for a 2022 Chorus calendar, available nationally and internationally.

Porirua City Mayor Anita Baker says it’s a win-win for our communities.

"Not only do we get fantastic art works in our streetscape, but also it provides work and promotion of our local artists," she says.

"These cabinets can really brighten up a neighbourhood, adding colour to something that is just a functional part of our lives, sitting by the road. I’m glad Council has partnered with Chorus in this project."

Chorus Community Relations Manager Jo Seddon says that it makes sense to partner with local councils, as they know their communities best.

"Over the past few years we have worked with Keep NZ Beautiful and that was a great fit. That partnership has now concluded, so we extended an invitation to councils around the country to work with us on this great initiative," she says.

"We are very pleased that Porirua City Council has answered that call and we’re really looking forward to seeing what local artists come up with."

Submissions can be made by any member of the public and are open now, via the Chorus website, who will make the final design decisions. The work on each cabinet is likely to be carried out between September and March.

For more information, go to https://www.chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme, or contact Bill Inge - Bill.Inge@poriruacity.govt.nz