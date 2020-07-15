SH26 is blocked following a crash - Morrinsville, Waikato

|
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 26 in the Motumaoho area, south of Morrinsville.
The crash was reported about 9:50am.
One person is trapped in a vehicle and the road is currently blocked.
Traffic management will be put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
