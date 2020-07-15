Maintenance works on Gladstone Road this Sunday - Council

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 12:18

Scheduled network maintenance at the Gladstone Road traffic lights will occur this Sunday morning, 19 July between 8am and 12pm. This may mean a minor inconvenience if you are out and about.

"Eastland Network will be working on the Gladstone Road traffic lights all morning," said Donna McArthur, journeys operations manager at Gisborne District Council.

"A traffic management team will be in place, as will a temporary roundabout to ensure the safety for our community while the work is being carried out. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."