Hundertwasser toilets close for repairs - Far North District Council

Kawakawa’s famous Hundertwasser public toilets will be closed temporarily while repairs are made to a leak in the building’s roof.

Designed by world-famous Austrian architect and artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser, the toilets have become a significant tourist attraction for Kawakawa and the Bay of Islands since they were completed in 1999.

The building features design elements associated with the reclusive artist, including a ‘green roof’ garden. Damage to the roof occurred during routine maintenance of the roof-top garden and the toilets are now closed for repairs.

Safety fencing will be erected around the site this week and a weather-proof wrap added so workers can make repairs to the building in all weather conditions. A tree that protrudes through the roof will also be pruned by an arborist to provide full access for contractors.

General Manager - Infrastructure and Asset Management, Andy Finch, says it is impossible to know how long the repairs will take until a thorough investigation is undertaken.

"The most important task right now is to protect the site from rain and possibility of further damage. However, we aim to complete repairs before opening celebrations for the new Te Hononga Kawakawa Hundertwasser Park building in September."

Te Hononga Kawakawa Hundertwasser Park is a community-led, Hundertwasser-inspired arts, culture and environment centre that will also house the Council’s Kawakawa Service Centre and library. The new facility is being built on a site behind the Hundertwasser toilets.

Mr Finch says alternative public toilets are available at Johnson Park off State Highway 11, or at the temporary library in Kings Theatre on Gillies Street.