Porirua business on show at free expo - council

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 15:59

Local businesses will showcase their wide range of goods and services at Porirua's first ever Love Local Expo - and best of all it’s free for exhibitors and visitors.

The expo is at Te Rauparaha Arena, from 10am to 4pm, on 15 August.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says we want to give local business owners as many opportunities as possible to make important connections with the community and grow their brands.

"On the flipside, we also want to introduce our residents and the region to Porirua’s innovative businesses and give them a taste of what we have to offer."

As well as stalls from dynamic local businesses there will be competitions and children’s activities.

Applications for exhibitor spaces are open until 5pm on Friday 31 July. To take part there is only one rule - the business must be based in Porirua.

"Because all the vendors, exhibitors, food trucks and entertainment will be Porirua-based businesses, you can take heart when attending the expo that your support will directly feed into our local business community," Mayor Baker says.

"When you buy local, the money stays local and our businesses can grow and expand. This leads to more local jobs, and better outcomes for our community."

Exhibitor spaces for the expo are filling up fast. To register visit poriruacity.govt.nz/lovelocalexpo

"Residents, put the date in your calendar now and come along. From pastries to plumbing - there will be something for everyone."

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua

When: 10am to 4pm, 15 August.