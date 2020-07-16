Fatality confirmed in Tauranga crash

|
Police can confirm one person has died following the earlier two-vehicle collision on SH 36, Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga.
Police were alerted to the crash between a truck and a car at around 2.26am.
The person died at the scene.
Police enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
The road is now open.
