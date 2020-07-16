New EPA Matauranga framework a first of its kind - EPA

|
Today the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) launched its MÄtauranga Framework, which aims to help appointed decision-makers and EPA staff incorporate MÄori perspectives and mÄtauranga evidence into their decision-making.
Chief Executive Dr Allan Freeth says the MÄtauranga Framework is the first of its kind to be developed for a New Zealand regulator.
"As an environmental regulator this framework has been developed to help us understand, test and probe mÄtauranga when it is presented in evidence.
Ensuring that Te Ao MÄori is incorporated in our work was a commitment I made when joining the EPA in 2015. So, today I am considerably proud of the framework’s launch.I thank those who’ve helped us reach this point in our journey, particularly NgÄ KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao, Te Herenga, and NgÄ Parirau o te MÄtauranga. It has truly been partnership in action."
The Principal Advisor in Kaupapa Kura Taiao, the EPA’s Maori Advisory team, Erica Gregory, says there is no one definition for mÄtauranga, but it could be described as a unique knowledge and understanding of Te Taiao - the natural environment.
"It has its own unique characteristics that are as valid as, but different from, other knowledge systems including science. A simple example of mÄtauranga would be the MÄori consideration that when a pÅhutukawa tree is in blossom it is also a good time to harvest kina."
The primary goals of the mÄtauranga programme are to: Enable well-informed decision-making.
Ensure the EPA understands the issues and implications of mÄtauranga for its decision making processes.
Increase the understanding of mÄtauranga across the EPA.
James Doherty, who recently stepped down from NgÄ KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao, the EPA’s MÄori Advisory Committee, says the EPA has spent the last three years developing the framework, consulting a wide range of sources including academics, judges, kaitiaki and environmental resource practitioners to name a few.
"For many years EPA decision-makers were confident to turn over the stones of familiar knowledge systems and scrutinise what lies beneath, but their confidence and ability to turn over the stones of MÄori perspectives was limited. This new framework will provide decision-makers and staff the tools to assess mÄtauranga evidence more effectively."
The EPA plans to implement mÄtauranga into its decision-making, policies and processes by June 2021.
Read more about the MÄtauranga Framework.
