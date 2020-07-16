New EPA Matauranga framework a first of its kind - EPA

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 12:01

Today the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) launched its MÄtauranga Framework, which aims to help appointed decision-makers and EPA staff incorporate MÄori perspectives and mÄtauranga evidence into their decision-making.

Chief Executive Dr Allan Freeth says the MÄtauranga Framework is the first of its kind to be developed for a New Zealand regulator.

"As an environmental regulator this framework has been developed to help us understand, test and probe mÄtauranga when it is presented in evidence.

Ensuring that Te Ao MÄori is incorporated in our work was a commitment I made when joining the EPA in 2015. So, today I am considerably proud of the framework’s launch.I thank those who’ve helped us reach this point in our journey, particularly NgÄ KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao, Te Herenga, and NgÄ Parirau o te MÄtauranga. It has truly been partnership in action."

The Principal Advisor in Kaupapa Kura Taiao, the EPA’s Maori Advisory team, Erica Gregory, says there is no one definition for mÄtauranga, but it could be described as a unique knowledge and understanding of Te Taiao - the natural environment.

"It has its own unique characteristics that are as valid as, but different from, other knowledge systems including science. A simple example of mÄtauranga would be the MÄori consideration that when a pÅhutukawa tree is in blossom it is also a good time to harvest kina."

The primary goals of the mÄtauranga programme are to: Enable well-informed decision-making.

Ensure the EPA understands the issues and implications of mÄtauranga for its decision making processes.

Increase the understanding of mÄtauranga across the EPA.

James Doherty, who recently stepped down from NgÄ KaihautÅ« Tikanga Taiao, the EPA’s MÄori Advisory Committee, says the EPA has spent the last three years developing the framework, consulting a wide range of sources including academics, judges, kaitiaki and environmental resource practitioners to name a few.

"For many years EPA decision-makers were confident to turn over the stones of familiar knowledge systems and scrutinise what lies beneath, but their confidence and ability to turn over the stones of MÄori perspectives was limited. This new framework will provide decision-makers and staff the tools to assess mÄtauranga evidence more effectively."

The EPA plans to implement mÄtauranga into its decision-making, policies and processes by June 2021.

