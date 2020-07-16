A2O: Next step forward - Waitaki District Council

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 14:27

Waitaki District Council is pleased to announce that construction of the next section of the Alps to Ocean cycle trail will start next week. M3 Construction has won the tender to construct the new cycleway around lake Benmore. This section is targeted to be open to the public prior to Christmas 2020 - baring extraordinary circumstances.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said it was fantastic news, long awaited, but very much worth it and that the new lakeside section would provide outstanding views on what is already an amazing trail.

Council sought tenders for the construction through the Government Tenderlink website and through direct contact with local contractors. Nine tenders were received with three discarded as they were unable to meet the completion date. The remaining six were assessed on a weighted attribute criteria with M3 contracting assessed as the highest scoring tender. M3 have won the last few tenders and have performed very well with recent trail construction of the Aviemore Dam section.

The bridge and fencing on this section of trail will be completed by a separate contractor, which will be tendered shortly.