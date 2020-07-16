Hamilton Police investigate aggravated robberies

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 14:35

Hamilton Police are investigating two aggravated robberies that happened simultaneously on Tuesday 14 July at around 6.50pm.

Police believe six alleged offenders, armed with a variety of weapons including a hockey stick, machete and screwdriver, arrived together at the Hillcrest shopping area in two stolen vehicles.

Three alleged offenders went into the Thirsty Liquor Store and three targeted the Cambridge Road Dairy.

The dairy owner was punched several times during the robbery.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Thirsty Liquor Store was threatened with a hockey stick.

A member of the public, who witnessed the liquor store robbery and went to assist, was stabbed with a screwdriver outside the store as the group made their escape.

They stole a large quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash tills before leaving in the two stolen vehicles - a white-coloured Mazda Familia stationwagon and a white-coloured Honda Civic.

The dairy owner and the member of the public were both treated for their injuries and are recovering.

All of the victims involved have been offered support.

Due to the serious nature of this offending it's imperative we identify those involved as soon as possible.

We encourage the public to come forward with any information that can help us locate them and hold them accountable.

There will be people out there who know who these alleged offenders are.

Do the right thing and get in touch to help us identify them.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 200714/6434 alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.