Change in hours for Tuapeka Mouth Ferry - council

From Monday 20 July the Tuapeka Mouth Ferry hours will be changing. We will be operating during the hours 10.00am to 2.00pm every day.

Mr Jules Witt, Group Manager Service Delivery, said ‘The change in service has been made necessary by some bridge-repair work we are undertaking in Tuapeka Mouth but we hope that the new hours will suit travellers, tourists and locals alike.’

However, sometimes due to variable river conditions, the punt may not be able to operating. Please contact Council on 0800 801 350 during office hours or 03 415 9068 (during the hours of operation for the punt - see above) to check.

There will still be no charge to cross the river by the ferry, either on foot or with a vehicle.

The Tuapeka Ferry is usually accessible from Lawrence, via the Tuapeka West Road. However, this road is closed at Tuapeka Mouth for bridge repair work. The Ferry can be accessed from the Lawrence end via Rongahere Road (Beaumont), or from Balclutha on the Clutha Valley - Tuapeka Mouth Roads.

The Clutha River was first crossed by rowing boats until community agitation for the establishment of a punt at Tuapeka Mouth was successful in 1895. The Tuapeka Mouth ferry, also commonly referred to as the Tuapeka Mouth Punt, was officially opened on 22 February 1896. The punt is still operational today and operates on an established schedule when conditions are suitable.