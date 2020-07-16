Searchers locate body at Lake Wakatipu

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 19:40

Searchers looking for Dunedin man Martin Suttie, who was reported missing after fishing at Lake Wakatipu on Sunday 12 July, have this afternoon recovered his body.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Police would like to acknowledge all those involved in the search, including the Police National Dive Squad, the New Zealand Navy, LandSAR volunteers, and Dart River Jet staff.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.