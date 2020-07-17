Serious crash on SH 1, Redwood Pass

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 08:21

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1, Redwood Pass.

The two car crash occurred at 6.50am, between Redwood Pass Road and Awatere Valley Road.

The road is completely blocked and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible, or to expect significant delays.

Information regarding injuries will be released as soon as it is available.