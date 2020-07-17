One person killed in crash on SH 1, Redwood Pass

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has been killed in a crash on State Highway 1, Redwood Pass this morning.
A second person reportedly has serious injuries.
The crash involved two cars and occurred at 6.50am.
The road is expected to remain closed at the crash site for some time.
Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice