Funding available to support major Kapiti events - Council

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 10:34

The KÄpiti Coast District Council is inviting applications for grants from the KÄpiti Major Events Fund. Event organisers can apply for support from the 2020/21 and 2021/22 fund for events that showcase KÄpiti’s unique flavour and vibrancy.

The contestable fund of $200,000 per annum supports events that bring economic benefits to the district by attracting visitors and supporting the long term local economy.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Economic Development Manager Darryn Grant says the Council has reviewed the application criteria this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has significantly changed the events landscape in New Zealand, making securing sponsorship and planning ahead with certainty more challenging than in previous years.

"To address this, Council will be allowing organisers of large events to apply for funding ahead of time by accepting applications for events in 2020/2021 and 2021/22 as an important part of the KÄpiti Coast’s post-COVID recovery," says Mr Grant.

Councillor Rob McCann says this fund is designed to strengthen the events calendar and encourage fresh ideas.

"The fund includes an allowance for events that are at the conceptual stage and require feasibility studies to get them off the ground. We’re predicting we’ll see some innovative ideas that boost the local economy, as well as continuing to build events that have already become iconic for KÄpiti," says Mr McCann.

Events that have multi-year funding already include the popular KÄpiti Food Fair, MÄoriland Film Festival and the Åtaki Kite Festival.

The full criteria and information about how to make an application are on the Council’s website. Applications close on Wednesday 12 August at 5pm.

Final decisions about which events will receive funding will be made by Council on 3 September 2020.

www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund