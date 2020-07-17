Temporary digital sign boards at intersection to be removed - Council

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 10:55

Following the school holidays, the temporary digital sign boards at the Arrowsmith Avenue / Napier Road / Kiddle Drive intersection will be removed.

The sign boards were erected temporarily, following the change of priority in October last year.

With permanent signage in place at the intersection, infrastructure manager Denis Lewis said the digital sign boards would now be removed.

"All vehicles travelling on Napier Road are required to stop and we have added larger stop signs, additional roadmarkings, and painted 50km road markings on the approach to the intersection on Napier Road," he said.

"We will also be adding further 50km road markings to Kiddle Drive, to remind drivers of the reduction in speed limit."

"We’re asking everyone to please be cautious, drive to the conditions and the road rules. Police will also continue to monitor the intersection," he said.

A roundabout will be investigated as part of next year’s Long-term plan.