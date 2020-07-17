World Vision supports call for $10billion in funding

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 11:32

- Coronavirus threatens to devastate families living in the world’s poorest countries

- World Vision concerned that donor government funds are failing to reach NGOs on the frontlines

World Vision has welcomed the UN’s appeal for $US10.3 billion to fund the Global Humanitarian Response Plan, which would fight COVID-19 in the world’s most vulnerable places.

A series of reports from World Vision have outlined concerns that the outbreak will lead to a children’s crisis, resulting in increased hunger, extreme poverty and violence. You can find the Aftershocks reports here

Isabel Gomes, World Vision’s Global Director of Humanitarian Operations, says "Our research shows 30 million more children are at risk of disease and death, and up to 85 million more girls and boys exposed to violence due to the secondary impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And dire predictions of increased child hunger due to the economic impact of COVID-19 are already apparent."

"The cost of protecting the poorest 10 per cent of the global population from the worst effects of the pandemic by one estimate is $90 billion - less than one per cent of the stimulus package wealthy countries have put in place to protect their own economies. Leaders from the world’s richest countries must add the world’s most vulnerable to their priorities."

While World Vision supports funding for the Global Humanitarian Response Plan, it is concerned that donor government funds are disproportionately being allocated to UN agencies. Only about five per cent of received funding has gone to NGOs working on the ground.

"Transparency of funding flows to NGOs remain an issue. Despite the progress that is being made, the GHRP continues to demonstrate gaps in equitable resourcing, especially for NGOs and local organisations," says Gomes.

World Vision has undertaken the largest humanitarian response in its history and is working alongside the UN and governments to combat the coronavirus outbreak in over 70 countries around the world, already having reached 43.8 million people.

The agency’s frontline workers are promoting preventative measures like hand washing, supporting health systems and workers, and providing support to children with increased vulnerability as a result of the virus.