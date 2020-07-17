Heavy rain causes slips as Gisborne Council advises caution

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 11:41

Council has issued a heavy rain warning for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, especially about the ranges, and is advising extreme caution as you take to local roads.

At least two slips have occurred, impeding access on two roads.

A large slip has blocked the East Cape Road at the first kilometer. Crews are working on it and hope to have it cleared today, but the road has been reduced to one lane, and access may worsen with further rain.

Another slip has closed one lane on Glenroy Road at RP3850 and crews are on their way.