SH 1, Redwood Pass - Update: Serious crash - one lane open

|
[ login or create an account ]
One lane of State Highway 1, Redwood Pass, has reopened following a fatal crash earlier this morning.
Motorists are advised significant delays are still expected and they should delay travel or take alternative routes wherever possible.
Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice