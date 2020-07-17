Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 12:02

Christchurch Mayor requests leave of absence

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel is seeking a leave of absence.

The decision relates to a personal matter.

"I am taking a leave of absence due to the state of my husband's health and ask that our privacy be respected at this time," the Mayor says. "I will be making no further comment."

Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner will be the Acting Mayor during this period.