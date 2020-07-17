Industrial Textile Fabrication school programme launched

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 12:26

MITO has launched a new secondary school programme for the Industrial Textile Fabrication industry! TrimUp™ offers secondary school students the opportunity to gain a micro-credential approved by NZQA, credits towards NCEA, and a great introduction to the industrial textile fabrication industry.

MITO chief executive Janet Lane says, "It’s fantastic to be able to offer our TrimUp™ micro-credential to secondary school students, providing hands-on experience in this specialised industry. Not only will they obtain important skills and an insight into the career opportunities available to them, they will also gain the significant benefit of having their micro-credential listed on their NZQA Record of Achievement."

TrimUp™ unit standards build knowledge of organisational procedures and safe work practices in the industry through eLearning theory and practical learning in the workplace, where students spend one day a week gaining safety-related work experience.

"It’s a significant step for our industry," says Peter May, Director of Peter May Ltd, Ashburton. "This programme will undoubtedly raise awareness of industrial textile fabrication among school students and provide vital exposure to the great career pathway available to them. Plus, TrimUp™ students gain credits that can be used towards a MITO traineeship in the industry while employers have access to a vital pipeline of talent to the industry, ready-made for their workforce."

"We continue to deliver innovative training solutions that respond to the needs of industry," continues Ms Lane. "TrimUp™ is MITO’s sixth micro-credential programme for secondary schools which shows our abiding commitment to developing workforce development strategies for our sectors that enable the crucial connection between employers and schools."