Upper North Island Infrastructure Package welcome - Whangarei Mayor

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 12:26

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai has welcomed National’s announcement of an Upper North Island Infrastructure Package.

"Northland has an enormous amount to offer the nation, including visitor experiences, our culture, our products, our environment, and lifestyle options to be envied.

"Whangarei District has transformed in recent years, becoming a growth area when many other provinces have started to shrink," she said.

"We were on the crest of a wave of growth and development prior to COVID-19, and aim to come through this crisis strongly.

"In the modern world connectivity is critical, and the whole nation stands to benefit from any and all investment that improves connections between Northland and the rest of the country.

"Investing in connections to and throughout our region will carry us forward positively into post-COVID decades and could not be more welcome."