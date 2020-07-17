Ratepayers' Alliance congratulates new Council CEO

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 13:36

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is welcoming the appointment of Jim Stabback as the new Auckland Council CEO.

Alliance spokesman, Jordan Williams, says "We are delighted that someone who has held leadership roles in both the public and private sector has been appointed and look forward to working with Jim. In fact a number of our key members and donors already know him."

"Sadly, the whole appointment process has been a total shambles, with the original candidate from Australia being decided by the Mayor’s casting vote. We are naturally delighted that Jim has ended up with the job. We look forward to our team meeting with him and having a constructive relationship."