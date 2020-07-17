Police appeal for witnesses following firearms incident in Dunedin

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 15:55

Dunedin Police are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

At about 4:30am two gunshots were fired at an address on Loyalty Street, South Dunedin.

A dark coloured vehicle was observed in the street at the time and left immediately afterwards.

Police have completed a scene examination this morning.

At this early stage of the investigation, police do not believe that the address was the intended target, however this does not diminish the seriousness of what occurred.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this investigation.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 200717/5299 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.