Two arrests in Nelson search warrant

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 16:40

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man and 49-year-old woman following a search warrant at a rural Nelson address today.

The man has been charged with numerous drug offences including Possession for Supply Class A, Possession for Supply of Cannabis and Cultivation of Cannabis, and is expected to appear in Nelson District Court tomorrow.

The woman is scheduled to appear on Friday 24 July in relation to the cannabis charges.

Tasman Police continue to proactively target anyone involved in the sale and supply of drugs in order to limit the harm to our community.