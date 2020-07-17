Hastings District Council adopts Arts, Culture and Events Recovery Plan

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 16:53

Arts and culture open days, free performances, lighting installations, art tours and more are on the Hastings events calendar over the next few months as the community adapts to life post-COVID-19.

Nationwide the creative sector has been hard hit by the pandemic, the impact of which has curtailed national and international touring productions, exhibitions, installations and events.

In response, Hastings District Council has created an Arts, Culture and Events Recovery Plan, aimed at developing and presenting opportunities for the community and local artists to fill the gaps.

This week council adopted the plan and committed to delivering the initiatives proposed over the next six months and beyond.

This will include events, performances, installations and exhibitions for the community to enjoy and feel part of a vibrant and exciting future for the district and region.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said restoring the arts is a major focus for all areas of Hastings District Council. "We will be working closely with our arts stakeholders in phase two of this plan to support local events to enliven our city as part of our COVID-19 recovery.

"The value of arts and culture in our society and the positive impact it has on our economy, health and wellbeing, society and education is paramount in these uncertain times.

"The arts add depth to the rich tapestry of our district and give us opportunities to learn more about ourselves and our community, to tell our stories and share our experiences. They also offer us an escape from the harder realities of life - this is needed now more than ever in our current post-pandemic world." Included in the plan are options including light boxes to be used as art installations, signage and storytelling; augmented reality as a platform to tell stories of Ngā Pou, other local landmarks and art displays; community arts and cultural facilities open days; free monthly performances at Toitoi; online library programmes; and large, vibrant indoor and outdoor Christmas displays and installations for events at Functions on Hastings.

Toitoi manager Megan Peacock-Coyle says as well as the council funding, other funding sources will be explored to continue to increase participation in, and enjoyment of, the arts.