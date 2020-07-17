Flooding causes closure of SH1 in Mid North - NZ Police

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 18:10

Northland Police are warning motorists that State Highway 1 between Ohaeawai and Kawakawa has been closed due to heavy flooding.

The road has been closed due to rising floodwater at Moerewa.

Roadblocks are in place at the nothern side of Moerewa at the base of Turntable Hill.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay travel.

Police and other emergency services are at the scene and traffic is currently being diverted through SH10 and SH11.

Motorists are asked to take care and drive to the conditions.