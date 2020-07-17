Thunderstorms cause havoc in the Far North

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 19:23

Heavy rain and thunderstorms across Northland have caused flooding, slips and brought down trees across the Far North today.

Numerous key roads have been affected by flash flooding, including State Highways, and emergency services have been called to several properties hit by flooding. Moerewa has been particularly hard hit with reports of homes and businesses being flooded.

Council service centres, libraries and i-SITES were closed just before 3pm today and Council staff were advised to head home before 5pm in case they were caught by inundated roads after dark.

The Council’s call centre will be operating as normal and many staff are working from home to keep essential services operating round the clock.

Meanwhile, Council contractors had responded to over 50 callouts by late afternoon Friday related to flooded roads, fallen trees and slips. Four roads were closed completely, although most others have been cleared and are passable. The Far North District Council is urging all drivers to reduce speed and to drive to the conditions.

Drivers are also being urged to check road information before they travel. AA roadwatch, NZTA traffic and travel updates, and the FNDC website all carry updates and advisories about road conditions.