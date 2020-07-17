Police locate 17-year-old who absconded from youth facility

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 23:35

Police have located the 17-year-old who absconded from a youth facility in Wiri on Saturday 4 July.

He was located by Police staff at an address in the Manurewa area on Friday evening and was taken into custody without incident.

The 17-year-old will face a charge of escaping from lawful custody and will appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Saturday 18 July 2020.

We hope that this outcome brings reassurance to our communities and I would like to acknowledge the Police staff who have worked on this matter since the escape occurred.