Rivers rising, roads blocked

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 13:18

Following heavy rain overnight Council has advised that there are multiple slips on State Highway 35 and rivers are rising throughout the region. Council is also encouraging people to stay at home or if they are about, to keep their own safety and the safety of the crews on the network in mind.

"Please drive safely and do not stop until you have reached your destination. Please keep away from crews at work," said Donna McArthur, journeys operations manager.

Council Civil Defence Emergency Management are urging people not to travel unless absolutely necessary as surface flooding has made some roads impassable. Contractors have been out since early this morning light clearing the roads.

ROADS: Local

Waipiro Road - Dropout, road closed.

Kopuaroa Road (SH35) - Subsidence, road closed

East Cape Road - RP 0.8 Large slip restricting road down to one lane. Signage in place: 4x4 only. Electrical

cable restricting operations to clear slip.

East Cape Road - Electrical pole down near RP0.8 slip. Eastland Network has made the cables safe.

Repairs for pole is only planned for early next week. Currently has 4m clearance and

light vehicles can pass.

Tauwhareparae Road - Wigans bridge being monitored for flooding.

Waiomatatini Road - Large slip at RP6.5 restricting road to one lane, signed up and being attended to. 4x4 only.

Contractors have been working through the night to clear trees but having difficulty assessing road

damage due to surface water

Roads - State Highways

SH35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria is closed due to flooding, landslides and fallen trees. SH2 North

down to one lane.

TOKOMARU BAY TRANSFER STATION:

Closed due to surface flooding.

RAIN:

Heavy Rainfall north of Tolaga Bay, Hikuwai River rising above alert levels.

Roads closed between Te Puia Springs and Tolaga Bay due to flooding, landslides and fallen trees.

Key river levels at 1000

Hikuwai River - 12.19m @ Willow flat - River level rising

Waipaoa River - 5.40m @ Kanakania - River level rising

All rivers in Gisborne region are being monitored. Hikuwai River is the only river causing concern currently.