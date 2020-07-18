ECE centres calling on Ministry of Education to run 100% funding band numbers again

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 09:50

Early Childhood Council analysis shows the newly reinstated 100% qualified teacher funding band will be worth less than it was in 2020 - leaving centres short once more.

In July 2021, centres will receive $12.77 per child per hour funding for the twenty free hours funding.

Adjusted for inflation using the Consumer Price Index-, the figure should be $13.09 per child per hour.

That means centres are missing out on $0.32 per child per hour in funding, which will hit centres’ already stretched budgets hard.

"Simply, the less funding, the harder it is to run a centre. We welcome the 100% qualified teaching band back, but it’s disappointing to see it short-changed," said ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

The 100% qualified teacher funding band was abolished for community and privately-owned centres in 2011, and re-introduced in the May 2020 budget.

The ECC is calling on the Ministry of Education to run the numbers again.

-ECC calculations use the ANZ’s April forecast for expected inflation for 2021