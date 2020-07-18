Four Lotto players win $250,000

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 21:52

Four lucky Lotto players from Palmerston North, Foxton and Christchurch will be toasting a special win after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Cloverlea Four Square and Vogel Street Pharmacy in Palmerston North, The Paper Trail in Foxton, and St Martins New World Supermarket in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $20 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by two players from Auckland and Waitomo, who each took home $150,000. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Avondale Foodmarket in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Waitomo.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

