Caution advised around Tairawhiti region

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 09:55

River levels continue to drop but roads are still treacherous around the TairÄwhiti region after another night of rain - albeit far less than has fallen in the preceding days.

Roads are still closed and contractors were out early this morning clearing debris and assessing the network. People are being encouraged not to travel unless absolutely necessary and to please respect road closures. SH35 remains closed from Tolaga Bay to Makarika Road, just south of Ruatorea but it is hoped this will be opened late this afternoon.

At 9pm last night the flood level on the Waipaoa River had dropped to 4.8m and the Hikuwai to 6.84m. By this morning, both were down further, to 4m and 5.9m respectively.

More rain is forecast and while mostly drizzling today (Sunday), it is expected to get heavier tomorrow. A heavy band of rain is predicted to go through the north East Cape on Tuesday.

Investigations are continuing into slash at Mangatokerau Bridge, which Gisborne District Council’s principal scientist Dr Murry Cave says looks to be a mix of fresh and old. Investigations will be made to identify where it has come from.

Keep an eye on https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/ and www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/gisborne for the latest in road conditions.