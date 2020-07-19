Coromandel state highways update for returning school holiday traffic

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 11:39

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises Coromandel motorists to plan ahead and consider delaying their travel, as State Highway 25A and State Highway 25 between Opoutere and Hikuai remain closed due to slips caused by recent heavy rain.

SH25A between Kopu to Hikuai is expected to remain closed until at least late afternoon today, with further geotechnical assessment ongoing. SH25 between Hikuai and McBeth Rd in Opoutere will also remain closed until at least late afternoon today.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says with children back to school tomorrow, lots of Coromandel holiday makers will be planning to head home today.

"Consider delaying your travel, where possible. The detours for these closures will add considerable time to your journey, with motorists who would normally use SH25A directed to use SH25 via Coromandel and Whitianga and those travelling south of McBeth Road in Opoutere on SH25 directed to use State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge."

Motorists are advised to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information on closures, detour routes, traffic, road works and delays.

Ms Lauder asked motorists to be patient and drive to the conditions.

"Expect more traffic on the roads as people return from holiday, keep an eye out for unreported hazards following recent heavy rain and string winds, reduce your speed and increase your following distance.

"We want to see everyone arrive home safe."

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience, while our contractors work hard to clear the roads.

