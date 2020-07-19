Have you seen Shane Moore?

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 11:30

Police are seeking sightings of 30-year-old Shane Moore.

Shane was last seen in Herald Island, West Auckland on Saturday 11 July.

He is described as being 180cm tall, of thin build, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve jacket, blue Kathmandu shirt, black track pants and black work boots.

Police are also seeking sightings of his white Mitsubishi Canter truck registration GPS224.

The truck has distinctive sign writing ‘MOORE ACCESS’ on it and a blue crane.

Shane has connections in West Auckland particularly in the Herald Island and Whenuapai areas.

Anyone who has seen Shane is asked to contact Police on 105 qutoing file number 200714/6608 or by emailing Acting Sergeant Nicholas Keating NKBK27@police.govt.nz and Sergeant Michael Colson MC5214@police.govt.nz .