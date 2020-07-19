Diversions in place northbound following Hawke's Bay Expressway crash

|
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the Hawkes Bay Expressway involving a single vehicle.
Police were notified at 6:16 this evening.
Initial indications suggest one person has moderate injuries.
Diversions will be in place between Prebensen Drive and Watchman Drive in the Northbound lane.
