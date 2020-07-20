State Highway 30 is closed following a crash at Benneydale

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 10:20

State Highway 30 is closed between Mangakino and Te Kuiti, in the Waitomo District, following a crash between a logging truck and a ute in the Benneydale area.

The crash occurred about 8:10am.

One person has been seriously injured and a rescue helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.