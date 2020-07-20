T-Beams heading to West Coast from Christchurch for Ahaura bridge build from Wednesday

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 10:49

People who drive on State Highway 73, Christchurch to Arthur’s Pass, may encounter very long truck and trailer units from Wednesday, 22 July.

The trucks are carrying 30-metre long concrete beams for the new Ahaura Bridge. The trucks will leave Christchurch early in the morning at 4.30 am, Monday, Wednesday and Fridays-, travel via State Highway 73 to Jacksons, onto Lake Brunner Road to State Highway 7 Stillwater and Ahaura, arriving between 1 and 3 pm.

"While the driver will pull over where possible, people need to build in 20 minute delays. Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience over the next few months," says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager.

Each beam is 30 metres long and weighs around 50 tonnes. There are 40 beams in total and the passage will take around four months, one beam at a time, weather dependent.

A similar transfer system was also used for the new bridge at Taramakau on SH73, three years ago.

-It is possible if weather conditions rule out a Monday or Wednesday, a Tuesday or Thursday could also be used for these beam deliveries.

The T-Beam route to the new Ahaura Bridge:

