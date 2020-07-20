SH25A expected to reopen this afternoon - NZTA

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 11:17

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises motorists State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula is expected to reopen this afternoon.

The road has been closed since Thursday due to two slips caused by heavy rain last week.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says one of the slip sites will be operating under traffic lights and encouraged motorists to take care.

"It’s still raining on the Coromandel Peninsula, and there is a lot of mud remaining on the road, which can make it really slippery. So, it’s really important people drive to the conditions and stay alert for unreported hazards."

Motorists are encouraged to visit journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/waikato for up to date information on closures, detour routes, traffic, road works and delays.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

