Bake a difference this Bikkie Day for Blind Low Vision NZ

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 13:47

With the flour shortage over, the most important ingredient to make Bikkie Day a success on 7 August 2020

is you.

Blind Low Vision NZ (formerly Blind Foundation) is calling all bakers to make and sell bikkies to empower Kiwis who are blind, deafblind or have low vision to live the life they choose.

Every day, an average of six Kiwis turn to Blind Low Vision NZ for support with sight loss.

Across New Zealand, Blind Low Vision NZ meet people in their homes or local Blind Low Vision NZ offices to provide them with personalised vision rehabilitation services to fulfil their goals. Whether that’s providing adaptive technology to stay in employment, orientation and mobility training, guide dogs, or developing tools and strategies to keep doing the things they need and want to do.

As well as supporting individuals, Blind Low Vision NZ seek to make big-picture change by advocating for inclusive communities and for optimal eye care services for all New Zealanders.

"Last year around 850 bakers from all over New Zealand raised more than $112,000. We hope you join us in supporting Bikkie Day and raising dough for vision rehabilitation services. We couldn’t do what we do without the generous support of Kiwis," says Chris Harris, Blind Low Vision NZ Fundraising Community and Events Manager.