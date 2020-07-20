Caution advised as more rain forecast - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 14:53

People are being urged to stay off local roads unless absolutely necessary as the region tries to recover from days of persistent rain.

Contractors and Council staff have had a huge weekend, working to clear roads and repair where possible, and continue to assess damage. Roads have been affected by slips, drops outs, sediment and subsidence. Some are still closed - see below for links to the latest in closures and warnings - and while rain has eased today, more is forecast.

Council’s lifelines director David Wilson says the sodden conditions mean one of the biggest issues is what can’t be seen beneath the roads. "There will continue to be a lot of movement, so expect slips," he says. "It is critical people stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

While river flood levels did drop yesterday, some have started to creep up again and at 1.30pm the Hikuwai was at 6.49m with the Waipaoa down slightly at 4.06m.

The Met Service is forecasting showers easing today but rain developing late afternoon tomorrow (Tuesday).

Anyone with concerns around welfare or whÄnau should contact Council’s customer service on 0800 653 800. Keep an eye on https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/ and www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/gisborne for the latest in road conditions.