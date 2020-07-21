Caution called for on local roads - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 10:10

River levels continue to drop but Gisborne District Council is still asking for extreme care on the roading network across TairÄwhiti.

Council’s director of lifelines Dave Wilson says the ground is sodden with a lot of damage with slips, drop outs and trees down. "Some of the most dangerous spots cannot be seen from a vehicle, so please be careful on the roads," says Mr Wilson.

He is urging people not to drive unless absolutely necessary - keep speeds down and be cautious.

There are multiple local roads still closed, and assessment and repairs continue thanks to hard-working contractors and staff. Forestry and other heavy vehicles have been asked to stay off affected local roads, which are still open to 4WD vehicles only, to allow repair work to be done.

A decision will be made at 4pm today as to when some of those will open - follow the links below for the latest in road conditions and closures.

At 7.30am (Tuesday) the Hikuwai River was down to 5.2m, the Waimata at 2.04m, the Waipaoa at 3.49m and the Waiapu at 3.43m. A close watch is being kept on weather conditions over the next 24 hours with a fast-moving front likely to sweep through this evening.

The Te Araroa Landfill was secured yesterday with an extra 70m protection installed.

Anyone with concerns around welfare or whÄnau should contact Council’s customer service on 0800 653 800. Keep an eye on https://www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information/ and www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/gisborne for the latest in road conditions.