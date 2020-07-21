'Opportunity in uncertainty' workshop for YoungTEC leaders - YoungTEC

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 13:01

YoungTEC aims to tackle the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic by providing an exciting new development opportunity for young tourism leaders.

The workshop named ‘Opportunity in uncertainty’, has been developed in partnership with The Icehouse and registrations will be open exclusively to YoungTEC members. The purpose of this initiative is to help young leaders in tourism build their capability and confidence to lead. The workshop will include frameworks and tools to help participants find opportunities to drive the recovery journey within their own team and company.

The one day event will be held on 23 September at The Icehouse homebase in Auckland.

The Icehouse, Director of Growth, Liz Wotherspoon says "We are delighted to be working with YoungTEC again and are keen to help tourism businesses in any way that we can during these challenging and uncertain times. It is great to see the strength of young leadership and talent shining through given how critical this will be as the industry recovers and thrives".

The workshop will provide a much desired chance for YoungTEC members to gather, shake hands, gain insight and share experiences at this face-to-face event.

YoungTEC’s Chair Zac Watson says ‘we are absolutely delighted to be partnering again with the exceptional team at The Icehouse, and are extremely grateful to the Hospitality Training Trust for aiding us in making this initiative a reality in 2020. As a strong advocate of tourism as a career, we are proud to provide additional support for young people to build resilience and confidence especially during this unprecedented time.’

YoungTEC are appreciative to both The Icehouse and the Hospitality Training Trust for their continued support.

Registrations for the Opportunity in uncertainty will open Monday 27 July 2020. The exclusive workshop registrations are based on a first come, first served basis for YoungTEC members. For further information contact the YoungTEC team via email young@tourismexportcouncil.org.nz.