New water treatment plant set to deliver soon - Tararua District Council

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 13:31

Pahiatua’s new state-of-the-art water treatment plant, to ensure public health, is on track to be commissioned in September.

The new plant, which will remove taste and odour issues from the bore and river water, is looking very, very impressive and will be a big win for Pahiatua, Tina Love, the Performance Manager for the project, said.

"In the last month we’ve completed the civil site work, with the site construction finished in early August," she said. "We have started factory acceptance of the control and systems technology, with all work completed by the end of September."

Filtec and Morris and Bailey worked hard to keep the project moving during the Covid lockdown levels, minimising delays.

"There were no major delays, with really good progress made. It was brilliant," Tina said. Along with the state-of-the-art treatment plant, the site also boasts a New Zealand first.

"Onsite we have chlorine trolley on an automated, motorised rail system, the first of it’s kind in New Zealand," Tina said.

The motorised chlorine trolley is an innovative idea from Filtec that removes the requirement for operators to manually push in excess of 1 ton drum and trolley along a track during changeover. With safety in mind, the motorised chlorine trolley has been designed to move in and out of the chlorine room using push button controls and has a number of safety features built in to ensure it does not operate outside of its intended parameters.

Filtec Alliance Manager Stephen Lee said the mechanical and electronic teams have been busy installing and connecting all the services and hooking up equipment, with this work in its final stages."The next step will be flushing the lines, in preparation for commissioning work which is starting in August," he said. "We plan to have the plant producing water by the end of September after a complicated start-up of all the equipment, making sure it runs automatically."

Testing and fine-tuning for the right chemicals will also take place.

The plant has been designed to be operated remotely, only requiring staff to visit for scheduled maintenance or to receive delivery of chemicals for chlorination. Cleaning will take place every four to six weeks.

"We had a challenging time through the design and planning of this project, but after all those challenges and changes we’re pleased to have seen good progress," Stephen said.