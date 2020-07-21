Serious crash on State Highway 1, Tokoroa - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1, Tokoroa.
The crash occurred just after 1pm and reportedly involved two cars.
Initial indications are that three people have been seriously injured.
The road is blocked by the crash, which occurred between Main Road and Galaxy Road.
