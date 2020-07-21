Five people injured in SH 1 Tokoroa crash - NZ Police

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 15:15

Police can now confirm five people were involved in a crash on State Highway 1, Tokoroa.

The crash occurred just after 1pm and involved two cars.

Helicopters have been dispatched to assist with transport of those injured in the crash.

An update on the injury status of those involved will be issued as soon as it is available.

Diversions are in place around the crash site.

Motorists are asked to follow signage and/or the directions of emergency services staff.