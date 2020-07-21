Police seeking information following further allegations

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 16:06

Police can confirm we investigated a complaint in relation to the sending of an unsolicited image at the beginning of July.

The matter was investigated and found to not meet the evidentiary threshold for prosecution.

Police can also confirm we have today been made aware of further allegations raised by the Leader of the National Party and we are now seeking more information in relation to these matters.

Police encourages anyone with information to contact the 105 online or phone line (please quote reference 200703/9248), or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.