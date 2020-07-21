Rockfall canopy south of Kaikoura traffic update - NZTA

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 16:30

The first stage of permanent rockfall protection is now underway, south of Kaikōura, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and NCTIR (North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery alliance). The work is at a rockfall-prone corner between Peketa and the Parititahi Tunnels.

This project and the traffic implications, with additional waiting times to the south of the town, was outlined at the end of June: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/permanent-rockfall-protection-south-of-kaikoura-starting-in-july/

"While undertaking rock removal in recent days, NCTIR geologists identified the need for some additional rock anchoring to stabilise parts of the fractured rockface. This work must take place before the canopy is installed which means an additional two weeks of day closures, finishing mid-August. Originally, the plan was to complete these lengthier closures by the end of July," says Tresca Forrester, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager.

The additional two weeks will follow the same schedule as the current day closures, Monday- Friday, between 9am-5pm, with up to 35 minute delays.

People need to set aside 5.5 hours for the trip Picton to Christchurch via SH1 while this work is underway, she says.

"Once this first stage is complete, the team will then be working day and night shifts and the day work will return to one lane under stop/go traffic," says Ms Forrester.

Upcoming night closures with opening slots spread over the night

Night closures will be in place five nights a week from 16 August to the end of November with several set opening times available throughout the night to let vehicles through. More details will be provided closer to the time.